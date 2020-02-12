Ranking of the top trading destinations of the Bruins

There were five or six key players associated with the Boston Bruins as we neared the trading deadline.

Most of the names mentioned are players who may be available to address the need for a right winger on the second line of the Boston Bruins.

Jake DeBrusk has recently taken on a certain form and David Krejci has remained constant in his performances as a 35 year old. They’ve played with Karson Kuhlman lately, but the feeling is that an upgrade might be available.

The upgrade costs may not be discussed as highly, but that’s a hurdle that Bruins GM, Don Sweeney, can no doubt overcome. After all, he rarely paid too much in the trade.

The only other position the Boston Bruins have rumored to support is a defender who plays the game with a touch of skill and tenacity.

Internally, Jeremy Lauzon has shown that he may be able to fill this role, even if he was recently wrongly suspended. However, the Boston Bruins seem to want to bring a bit more experience than the 21-year-old.

Connor Clifton managed to take on the role last season and thus prevent anyone from being included in the blue line. Maybe Lauzon can be this year’s version. Clifton is also approaching an injury return and could be the guy himself!

Last year, Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson’s collection dates went perfectly. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the players most likely to be in the Boston Bruins and evaluate their chances of success: