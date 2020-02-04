Actress Rani Mukerji says that because of the movie “Black,” which completed 15 years of its premiere in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, she understood the value of human life.

“For me, ‘Black’ is one of my most special films because I really understood the value of human life and the fact that we should be grateful and grateful for our lives and the way we are born. I think this was very strongly rooted in my heart and my head, “said Rani, who effortlessly played the specially trained girl named Michelle McNally in the movie.

15 years of black: Rani Mukerji REVEAL Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to “eat well”

Rani talked about how the vision of the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had impacted his life and career.

“After all, I was really grateful that every day I left the house to be able to listen, to be able to speak, to be able to see and I think that sometimes as human beings we take these things for granted and I think we cannot thank God more every day. that we leave our homes with our 3 senses intact, which is very, very important, ”he said.

“Black,” which also features mega star Amitabh Bachchan, revolved around a deafblind girl and her relationship with her teacher, who later develops Alzheimer’s disease. The film is inspired by the life of Helen Keller, the academic and blind activist.

For Rani, Bhansali is one of his favorite filmmakers whose passion for cinema adores.

“There was a lot of learning. It was a learning curve in my career. Black is one of my most important films and, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is obviously one of my favorite filmmakers. I love his vision, I love the way he directs us on set, he would literally treat me like a queen. I think we fed each other’s energies and we were both food lovers and I remember eating very well “

“Sanjay said: Rani, there is one thing that I have understood, is that every time you eat well you give the best photos. So, he really wanted to feed me with good food, ”he said.

She described “Black” as one of her most important films with Big B.

“I have very good memories of Black and, of course, adding the icing to everything was that it was my first film, the most important, with Mr. Bachchan. I had to watch Mr. Bachchan on the set watching his dedication. So, for me, I was literally like a student in this movie: learning, watching, watching, drinking. So, for me, black will always be one of those special films in my career. The memories I made while filming the movie, I think, those memories that I always will always appreciate throughout my life, ”he said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!