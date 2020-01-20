Ranger and Islander rivalry revived by grain and intensity

The New York Rangers are in the middle of a nine-day period in which they will face their state rivals, the New York Islanders, three times – twice at home at Madison Square Garden and once at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It’s an oddity in the schedule and yet it has created excitement in the New York community; it looks like it’s rivalry to watch this season.

Winger Artemi Panarin pushed back the New York Islanders to sign a seven-year contract with the New York Rangers during the offseason. (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Look no further than the events of the first game on Monday, January 13. After the Islanders scored 18 seconds, a pair of fights broke out soon after, leading to the expulsion of Islanders winger Matt Martin and Rangers defender / striker Brendan Smith. the game. After the Blueshirts tied it up later in the first, they dominated the Isles 5-1 in the final 40 minutes for the win.

Although the January 16 game had no fights, there was still a lot of intensity as the Rangers had to tie the game in the second and give up a goal lead in the third before Chris Kreider won the game in the decreasing seconds.

The rivalry between the Rangers and the Islanders was based on the fact that the latter was the “little brother” team in New York – even with the new success of the Islanders during the reconstruction of the Rangers. Combine that with Artemi Panarin pushing the Islanders away from signing with the Rangers, and the lack of success of other Ranger rivals like the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, this rivalry has become the most important of the Rangers.

Rangers vs Islanders History

The rivalry between the Rangers and the Islanders may not have the legacy of an “Original Six” game in the NHL. Even the Rangers against the Devils feel like the most important “local” rivalry, while some may see the Rangers against the Flyers or the Rangers against the Boston Bruins as quarrels with more bad blood – given the intense rivalries between cities across the other far north. American sports leagues. But the Rangers vs Islanders game has a story.

Chris Kreider carries the puck during a New York Islanders game against the New York Rangers in January 2016 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The feud dates back to the establishment of the Islanders in 1972, when the NHL was trying to limit the expansion of rival WHA. Since then, the two New York teams have met eight times in the playoffs. Since 2001, the regular season winner has received the Pat LaFontaine trophy and the losing club must make a charitable donation of $ 50,000.

Almost every time these clubs meet, things get physical. One of the most notable moments of the quarrel took place on February 25, 1979, when Denis Potvin of the Islanders broke the Rangers’ ankle Ulf Nilsson on a blow, causing the famous song “Potvin sucks!” From the fans of the Rangers – a song used even when the Islanders are not playing MSG.

The Islanders have gone from a worse league start in their inaugural season to quickly becoming one of the top performing teams. They went from a record 12-60-6 and 30 points in 1972-73 to a record 33-25-22 and 88 points in 1974-75 (earning a playoff spot for the first time) – a post- season in which they eliminated the Rangers – before obtaining three-digit points in seven of their next nine seasons.

Although it took several attempts to win a Stanley Cup, the Long Island team finally made it in 1979-1980, at the start of four consecutive championships and five consecutive Stanley Cup finals. This era also marked the islands’ takeover of the regular season’s head-to-head battles between the two clubs. From 1975-76 to 1994-95, the Rangers were only able to win the regular season series between the teams three times.

Islanders players celebrate a goal during a meeting in October 2014 with the Rangers. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Manhattan-based franchise won the Stanley Cup in 1994, however, and quickly changed momentum head-to-head. The Rangers won 13 of 21 games between 1995-96 and 1998-99, then won the regular season series eight times out of 10 between the 2003-04 and 2013-14 seasons.

Some may consider that the Islanders are the more successful of the two New York franchises based on their dynasty of the 1980s and that they have won the same number of Stanley Cups as the Rangers in a much shorter period of time. The Islands, however, never seem to be able to overcome the Blueshirts which hold more prestige as an original franchise and are actually based in New York, rather than Long Island.

Today: more significant than the demons, the Flyers?

Despite the Rangers’ success in the New York rivalry in the late 1990s and early mid-2000s, it seemed to take a back seat as the two teams struggled. When the Rangers’ Stanley Cup window reopened, the Devils were the best competition – and there were more Rangers and Devils fans than Islanders fans in the five boroughs of New York.

Nowadays, it seems that the rivalry in New York is fresher and more prestigious. The Islanders are currently one of the best and most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Rangers have young talents that make them exciting to watch – and both teams give their fans great hopes for the ‘to come up. In addition to the islands trying to overcome the shadow they are stuck in, they can give the Blueshirts tests on how they can hang on with some of the best in the conference.

Islanders defenseman Luca Sbisa and Rangers winger Jesper Fast chase the puck during a January 2019 game. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Coincidentally, Rangers vs. Devils (aka Hudson River Rivalry) has lost some steam in recent years as the two franchises are undergoing reconstruction. It was thought that momentum could pick up thanks to Jack Hughes, editor in New Jersey, and Kaapo Kakko, in New York, in consecutive choices – as well as acquisitions from both sides, like P.K. Subban and Panarin.

But those thoughts have since been wiped out by a season of missed expectations for the Devils, who occupy the bottom of the metropolitan division with only 41 points and a record of 17-24-7. The difficult season saw the team swap former MVP Taylor Hall and fire head coach John Hynes and general manager Ray Shero.

There is still the classic quarrel between the Rangers and the Flyers, triggered this off-season by the acquisition by Philadelphia of former Blueshirt Kevin Hayes and head coach Alain Vigneault. But the three games remaining between the two this season will not take place until there is about a month left in the regular season.

If the standings stay pretty much as is – and there is no push by the Rangers or collapse by the Flyers – the only goal by then could be if the Rangers (and other teams) can play a spoiler on Philly’s playoff hopes. And the Flyers aren’t necessarily open to reconstruction like their Northeast rivals – in fact, they seem to hate that term – but they are looking to break mediocrity and reach consecutive playoffs for the first time since 2010 – 11 and 2011-12.

Meanwhile, the Rangers and Islanders both succeeded in the 2010s, the Blueshirts having made the playoffs eight times and the Isles four times. And the islands pushed the advantage in the head-to-head series in their favor, winning 16 of the 21 between 2015-16 and 2018-19.

In fact, the Islanders were looking to continue the success of their second place finish in the Metropolitan Division and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first round sweep by signing Panarin – who unanimously was determined to be the biggest free agent on the market.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the “Bread Man” broke the hearts of island fans when Panarin signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers. Panarin would have taken less money than the Islanders offered to sign with the Blueshirts, making it the second off-season that the Isles have lost to a big name free agent despite the fact that he was the front runner (they lost John Tavares to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018).

Panarin told Newsday in July, “I dreamed of playing for the Rangers. They are in the Original Six, and my heart is here. “(Extract from” Rangers present Artemi Panarin, their new dynamic attacker “, Newsday – 7/2/19).

Losing Panarin may have fueled the Islanders’ rivalry playing in the shadow of the Blueshirts. Even at a time when the Rangers were at their worst for a while and the Islanders had taken over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were considered the brightest and most lucrative franchise. Again, the history, prestige and location were too much for the islands to overcome.

For fans who have listened to the first two games, it will be worth it to see how the intensity stays in the next two. For those who missed it, there is still some chance of catching this action-packed rivalry. And if the Rangers can quickly return to a playoff team they want, who knows where that rivalry can go as the two teams try to get their fifth Stanley Cup before the other.