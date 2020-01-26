Rang De Basanti completes 14 years - How the classic film of Aamir Khan was made

When Rang De Basanti opened its doors on January 26, 2006, I was in a theater in Patna and watched a very agitated and very confused public react like all of us, to unknown experiences, with embarrassment and heckling. The film adopted a unique format to tell the story of a freedom that we all took for granted. The entire film takes place through the eyes of a young British documentary filmmaker Sue (Alice Patten) in India to shoot a documentary on the struggle for freedom. The film in two time zones. In the past, with Aamir Khan in Chandrashekar Azad, the Tamil star Siddharth in the role of Bhagat Singh, Atul Kulkarni in the role of Ramprasad Bismil, Kunal Kapoor in the role of Ashfaqullah Khan and Sharman Joshi in the role of Rajguru. The same actors have also been seen in contemporary times grappling with the grammar of socio-political corruption.

When I left, I was amazed by the audacity and creative energy of director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. I knew I was watching a movie that would make history. But I also thought, wrongly, that it would be a disaster at the box office. As usual, I underestimated the power of the Indian audience to absorb and assimilate unique cinematic experiences. I remember talking to Rakeysh (now a dear friend) after watching this landmark of a movie. Rakeysh was confident of the impact his film would have on audiences. With hindsight, he says: “Rang De Basanti (RDB) is a younger film. But I did not consciously choose a subject that would be more accessible to the public than my first film Aks. I knew I had to make this film. Since Aks, my storytelling technique had improved. You learn from your past mistakes and your new experiences. This time, I had the luxury of living with my script for four years. So many people joined me on the journey that was Rang De Basanti. It was no longer my film. When it was released, it became an audience film. “

Thinking back to RDB, I am struck by the efficiency of the entire cast and the misinterpretation of Aamir Khan as a college kid. In fact, he was so old for the role that the director had to write in a dialogue explaining why his character DJ chooses to hang on to his campus for days long after going through his student days. RDB came when patriotism was over. There were 4 to 5 Bhagat Singh films that were not in contact with the public. Then there was the disaster called Mangal Pandey, with also Aamir Khan. Any sign of patriotism in an Aamir Khan speedboat reads like a sign of danger.

Rakeysh was determined to make the film. He explains: “It is a combination of many circumstances. At school, I wanted to join the Air Force. It didn’t work for me. At Delhi College, I was mainly an athlete. It didn’t work because I came from a lower middle class family. And the first priority was to bring money back to the family…. As children in Delhi, on August 15, when we flew kites, we could hear Indira Gandhi speaking… On the other side, there were the patriotic songs on the loudspeaker …. Ae pure watan, Mere desh ki dharti … We were looking at the idea of ​​our country through a kite … Films like Mother India, Do Bigha Zameen , Naya Daur who came on television, touched us all. It was the time when escape had not infiltrated the cinema or in real life. It was the time I wanted to capture again in RDB. “

Seven years ago, even before his first film Aks, Rakeysh wanted to make a film called Awaaz. There are shades of Awaaz at Rang De Basanti. Rakeysh remembers: “Awaaz spoke of a group of boys working in a garage, the haves and the have-nots. I wanted to do it with Abhishek Bachchan. I then wanted to make a film on the life of the revolutionaries. What I didn’t want to do was film them with halos… I wanted to film them like normal young people. I wanted to call it The Young Guns Of India. “

Initially, Rakeysh wanted to make a film about the life of Bhagat Singh. Then the race for Bhagat Singh’s films began. Several of Bhagat Singh’s bio-photos have been released in theaters one after the other. Rakeysh remembers: “At the start, I wanted to participate in the race. Then I realized that we were all insulting his memory. Attention was diverted by who would enter cinemas first. I continued … I organized a discussion group in Delhi and Mumbai. I offered a new story to young people aged 17 to 23. Our investigation showed that for our generation, a relationship meant “Let’s get married and have babies together”. Not for this generation. The young people we spoke to were driven by ambition. And I didn’t even know how to access the Internet! Anyway, we then started to ask them about the country and the three colors. The borders of patriotism had blurred. Pagdi sambhal jatta was no longer relevant. Not too many children did not know who Chandrashekhar Azad was. I told my writer Kamlesh Pandey that it was useless to make a film about freedom fighters. He insisted, reminded me of the passion that Manoj Kumar’s films incited. But it was another time. “

According to Rakeysh, it was the birth of RDB. “Unfortunately I abandoned the original idea and found another idea from a British documentary filmmaker coming to India to make a film about the Indian armed revolution. She finds children more western than her. Two lines … the past and the present go hand in hand. They meet. There are sparks. Then the scene on the roof where the border between the past and the present blurs when Soha Ali Khan asks his friends to kill the raksha mantri…. Suddenly, the original idea was replaced by this new idea. “

RD costs INR 25 to do. Everything except the prison scenes was filmed on site. Rakesh is full of praise for its distribution. “Aamir did not dominate the film. And yet he brought everything necessary. All the Punjabi accent for his character Mona-Sardar was his idea. There was an attraction between the characters of Siddharth and Soha. We could not put it forward because of the lack of space. In any case, love stories must not have a happy ending. Today’s generation is very mature on love and its end . “

The controversial end of the film where our heroes shoot down corrupt politicians was seen as fascist. Rationalizes Rakeysh, “Each story must take its own course. When heroes of a mythology enter the caves to fight the demons, they must perish. Yuva de Mani Rathnam did not work for me after the heroes entered Parliament…. What rocked the audience, they love my heroes and they don’t want them to die. Pity. You love and lose the best people in your life. It is not a heroic end but a poetic one. But they become heroes because they die. What I’m trying to say is that we got our independence from the goras. But we were enslaved by ours. Now we kill ourselves. You know what I mean. There can be no clear solution to the problems we face. Rang De Basanti is a conversation with the masses. “

