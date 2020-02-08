Ranchers feel blinded by the wall of Trump – mother Jones

This piece was originally published in Highland news and appears here as part of our Climate Desk Partnership.

Since 1994, the Malpai Borderlands Group, a coalition of cattle farmers, has worked on approximately 800,000 hectares of rangeland in southern Arizona and New Mexico. The group began with the idea that if its members – farmers of several generations who worked the land – could come together to manage the landscape with other stakeholders, broader regional decisions could be made with their input.

They have been praised as a model of collaboration for their work with federal and federal states’ environmental groups, scientists, non-profit organizations and land managers, with the aim of using livestock farming as a tool for conservation and at the same time protecting the ecological importance of the land. And for the past two decades, this approach to finding common ground has worked. What was once a tense relationship between farmers and environmentalists became a strong partnership in the border countries.

Ranchers have been working on restoring watershed through a series of small rock structures that slow water drainage during heavy rainfall, replenishing groundwater. A cattle-pond improvement project helped the endangered Chiricahua leopard frog. The group has received money from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal agency, to improve water resources for both farmers’ and wild animals traversing their land, and their work has helped make decisions about regional fire fighting. Approximately 86,000 hectares of land are protected by conservation measures, thus maintaining ecological connectivity in a region that both cattle farmers and environmentalists feared would be fragmented by subdivisions.

But with three of their ranches located along the US-Mexico border near the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge, there was a development that the group’s cooperation efforts couldn’t stop: the Trump border wall.

In January, when the 30-foot bollard wall was built for just a few hours – cutting natural habitat, cutting water sources for animals such as jaguars, javelina and mountain lions, and depositing open space between the United States and Mexico – the Malpai Borderlands Group met for its annual science conference in the sparsely populated city of Rodeo, New Mexico.

Participants listened to experts who talk about things such as drought monitoring, invasive grasses and nature activities. In his opening remarks, Myles Traphagen, the group’s science coordinator, set the tone for the event. He spoke about the different regions that clash here: the Sierra Madre from the south and the Rocky Mountains from the north, the Chihuahuan desert from the east, the Sonoran desert from the west and the Great Plains. With the border wall in mind, he said to the crowd of farmers, land managers and scientists: “We are now facing a number of serious threats that could possibly change that evolutionary history in the long term.”

Present was Bill McDonald, the former executive director and founder of the Malpai Borderlands Group. He was wearing a red shirt with long sleeves, suspenders and a white hat with a wide brim. As a fifth-generation farmer, he won the prestigious “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation in 1998 for his work on land protection.

When asked about his thoughts about the border wall, he told me that he feels betrayed by the government. The group approached Border Patrol in the same way as it pursued relationships with various regional stakeholders – by building trust. Until last March, McDonald thought they were all on the same page. The group takes border protection seriously; in the early 2000s some ranches were on drug trafficking routes. The cattle farmers helped place the Border Patrol surveillance towers on their property and over the years border crossings fell considerably in their sector. A customs and border protection spokeswoman told HCN that “although current fears may be wrong, CBP is said to have reason to believe that this area is at high risk of illegal traffic in the future.”

Recently in June, US Border Patrol Agent Dion Ethell, who runs the Douglas station and gave updates to the Malpai group, a local news station, told that illegal border crossings had fallen to less than 1 percent from the high of 235,000 in 2000.

So when McDonald heard the wall cut through the open space that the group was trying so hard to protect, he was shocked. “I personally felt that I was failing a bit. I thought we had something there that we didn’t have, “he said. “It has long damaged our relationship with the Border Patrol.”

Richard Winkler, the current executive director of the Malpai group, called the wall in a publication published last year “a great lack of respect for our efforts.” “The fact that local landowners who actually live on and near the border are not consulted is an insult to the democratic ideals on which America is built. ”

But McDonald said the wall has caused some gaps among the members of the group. The meetings were heated between the majority opposed to the construction and the “two or three people in the group who felt strong (before),” McDonald said. “They are frankly big supporters of Donald Trump.”

McDonald thinks the group will stand the tension, but he can’t help but take the wall personally. “It hurts,” he told me. He had recently set up a conservation facility on his own farm, something he had wanted to do for a long time. As the wall went up, “it just felt a little hollow,” he told me. His country does not border on the construction, but it connects to a neighboring ranch, whose country does. The purpose of easement was to protect the open space and to strengthen habitat connectivity for wildlife. Knowing that a 30-foot wall equipped with harsh lighting that would now disrupt, “it didn’t feel the same,” he told me.

“Now that I’ve been involved with this group, I care about the whole country, not just my farm, and it’s definitely a dagger.”