Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fly to New Delhi to be with the family

Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India last year in September after an extensive one-year treatment for cancer, reportedly was hospitalized in New Delhi. Just a couple of days ago, the manufacturers announced a new version of The Hollywood Intern with Rishi and Deepika Padukone.

It has been said that he was transferred to a hospital in New Delhi, but the reason behind it is not yet available. The media have been trying to communicate with people close to him to get the latest updates on his health.

Rishi Kapoor hospitalized: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt fly to New Delhi to be with family

It was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor left everything he was carrying and arrived in New Delhi to be with Father Rishi Kapoor in the hospital. Alia Bhatt is also with Ranbir and her family.

Fans noticed the absence of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Armaan Jain’s Mehendi ceremony. The party was held over the weekend and we saw celebrities such as Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Boney Kapoor and several others who honored the event with their presence.

Last year, when Rishi Kapoor was returning to Mumbai, he revealed to Mumbai Mirror about how he fought against Cancer and said: “I lost 26 kg because I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I have gained seven and eight kilos. I don’t want to look too thin, but I haven’t returned to my original state either. Thank God for that.”

