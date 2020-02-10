The actor Rana Daggubati naturally gets angry when social media users point their finger and talk about nepotism.

Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, owner of the powerful Suresh Productions banner. His paternal grandfather was Tollywood Moghul D. Ramanaidu. His paternal uncle is Telugu superstar Venkatesh and his cousin is the Telugu star of the new era Naga Chaitanya.

Rana Daggubati gives a blunt response to a Twitter user who cheated the actor for his heady lineage

It seems that a section of the audience thinks that Frog owes its success to such an intoxicating lineage. A social media user recently published a photograph of Rana’s interview in a newspaper, with the headline: “I had failed class 10, but that did not discourage me from following my dreams.”

The user captioned the image of the news article with a reply: “Because my family owns a production house and a large studio. LOL “.

Now, Frog has given his answer. “Follow your dreams even if the world tells you. You are a failure! “Wrote the actor.

On the job front, Rana will soon be seen in the Bollywood movie “Haathi Mere Saathi”. The film is being sold as a tribute to the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who, in 1971, launched a blockbuster with that name. It is said that the Frog version will have a different story.

