Tollywood Heart Rana Daggubati, who was last seen on the big screen in the award-winning National Actress Dhanush Enai Noki Paayum Thota as an actress, has her cat full of several film projects.

The star Baahubali, juggling between filming one movie to another, continued filming for the highly anticipated Vairata Parvam, led by Venu Udugula.

Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi continue filming in Kerala Forest

According to the latest news, the Telugu superstar has launched a new film plan in the Kerala Forest along with the gorgeous Sai Pallavi, who has become the lead lady of the film.

The filming will take several days as some important and key parts of the film will be preserved.

Speaking of Virata Parvam, the film is a period drama and its story dates back to the early 1990s.

Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana Daggubati’s father, Suresh Babu, under his Suresh Productions banner.

Speaking of Ran, the actor Telugu was in the news this month after following his bet on the highly anticipated Bollywood Project Bhuj: Pride of India, headed by Hindu superstar Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinhu, Sanjay Dutt and Noru Fatehi. in key tasks.

