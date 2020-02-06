Rams to sit down with Todd Gurley, “all options” on the table

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sport

The rams in Los Angeles have to make a huge decision over Todd Gurley, and the two parties are reportedly coming together to discuss “all options” before the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport from NFL media shared that head coach Sean McVay wants to talk to Gurley about the future, and notes that it is probably not financially feasible to cut it, but that a transaction is on the table.

From NFL Now: The # Rams have a decision to decide how to proceed with RB Todd Gurley, but they will first meet him to discuss this year – his knee, the plans and how to proceed. All options are on the table. pic.twitter.com/r0vE0vEmVI

Gurley of course signed what was an NFL record contract at the time prior to the 2018 season and started looking less and less explosive in recent seasons. Last year he hurried to a career-worst 857 yards from an average of just 3.8 yards per carry. Gurley scored 14 touchdowns, but overall he is not the same player he was when he signed his contract.

Decreasing payments has increasingly been a bad business decision for teams. With that in mind, don’t be surprised to see the Rams and other teams, avoid giving as much money as possible to the back whenever possible.