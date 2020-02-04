Rammstein concert tickets on sale! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Heavy metal fans may want to save some money because Rammstein is coming to North America on tour. The German metal band, known for songs like “Du Hast” and “Deutschland”, teased the tour for the first time a few weeks ago. On January 15, the band released a short, vague video on their social media pages.
The video says “Get Ready, America!”, While the headline of the post “RAMMERIKA!” Reads. Then the band asked their followers to check their website for updates on the announcement. The following day, Rammstein went back to the social media pages to read another round of mysterious posts. This time two posts featured an airship named the band that hovered over a number of cities in North America with photos.
Shortly afterwards, Rammstein announced the North American Stadium Tour 2020. This is the first time that the German band is conducting a stadium tour on the continent. The band will appear in 10 cities in North America starting in August, including Canada and Mexico. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. North American fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Rammstein on a stadium tour near home for the first time.
Ticket information below.
the 10th of June
Ostend, Flanders, BE
€ 140
Rammstein Ostend
14th June
Cardiff, CRF, GB
£ 100
Rammstein Cardiff
17th of June
Belfast, ANT, GB
£ 65
Rammstein Belfast
20th June
Coventry, WMD, GB
£ 115
Rammstein Coventry
June 24th
Nijmegen, GE, NL
€ 143
Rammstein Nijmegen
July 9th
Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR
€ 80
Rammstein Lyon
10th of July
Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR
€ 96
Rammstein Lyon
July 13
Turin, Cake, IT
€ 140
Rammstein Turin
17th July
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, PL
PLN 788
Rammstein Warszawa
21 July
Tallinn, Harju Maakond, EE
€ 73
Rammstein Tallinn
July 31
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE
SEK 1,240
Rammstein Gothenburg
August 1st
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE
SEK 1,245
Rammstein Gothenburg
4th of August
Aarhus, Aarhus, DK
DKK 1,360
Rammstein Aarhus
20th of August
Montreal, QC, CA.
$ 91
August 23
Philadelphia, PA, USA
$ 71
August 27th
Landover, MD, USA
$ 82
August 30th
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
$ 80
September 3rd
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 92
September 6th
Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
$ 87
September 10
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
$ 80
16th September
San Antonio, TX, USA
$ 86
September 19th
Los Angeles, California, USA
$ 112