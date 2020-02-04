Rammstein concert tickets on sale! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Heavy metal fans may want to save some money because Rammstein is coming to North America on tour. The German metal band, known for songs like “Du Hast” and “Deutschland”, teased the tour for the first time a few weeks ago. On January 15, the band released a short, vague video on their social media pages.

The video says “Get Ready, America!”, While the headline of the post “RAMMERIKA!” Reads. Then the band asked their followers to check their website for updates on the announcement. The following day, Rammstein went back to the social media pages to read another round of mysterious posts. This time two posts featured an airship named the band that hovered over a number of cities in North America with photos.

Shortly afterwards, Rammstein announced the North American Stadium Tour 2020. This is the first time that the German band is conducting a stadium tour on the continent. The band will appear in 10 cities in North America starting in August, including Canada and Mexico. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. North American fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Rammstein on a stadium tour near home for the first time.

Ticket information below.

the 10th of June

Ostend, Flanders, BE

€ 140

Rammstein Ostend

14th June

Cardiff, CRF, GB

£ 100

Rammstein Cardiff

17th of June

Belfast, ANT, GB

£ 65

Rammstein Belfast

20th June

Coventry, WMD, GB

£ 115

Rammstein Coventry

June 24th

Nijmegen, GE, NL

€ 143

Rammstein Nijmegen

July 9th

Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR

€ 80

Rammstein Lyon

10th of July

Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR

€ 96

Rammstein Lyon

July 13

Turin, Cake, IT

€ 140

Rammstein Turin

17th July

Warszawa, Mazowieckie, PL

PLN 788

Rammstein Warszawa

21 July

Tallinn, Harju Maakond, EE

€ 73

Rammstein Tallinn

July 31

Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE

SEK 1,240

Rammstein Gothenburg

August 1st

Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE

SEK 1,245

Rammstein Gothenburg

4th of August

Aarhus, Aarhus, DK

DKK 1,360

Rammstein Aarhus

20th of August

Montreal, QC, CA.

$ 91

August 23

Philadelphia, PA, USA

$ 71

August 27th

Landover, MD, USA

$ 82

August 30th

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

$ 80

September 3rd

Chicago, IL, USA

$ 92

September 6th

Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

$ 87

September 10

East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

$ 80

16th September

San Antonio, TX, USA

$ 86

September 19th

Los Angeles, California, USA

$ 112