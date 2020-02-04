Rammstein concert tickets on sale! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Heavy metal fans may want to save some money because Rammstein is coming to North America on tour. The German metal band, known for songs like “Du Hast” and “Deutschland”, teased the tour for the first time a few weeks ago. On January 15, the band released a short, vague video on their social media pages.

The video says “Get Ready, America!”, While the headline of the post “RAMMERIKA!” Reads. Then the band asked their followers to check their website for updates on the announcement. The following day, Rammstein went back to the social media pages to read another round of mysterious posts. This time two posts featured an airship named the band that hovered over a number of cities in North America with photos.

Shortly afterwards, Rammstein announced the North American Stadium Tour 2020. This is the first time that the German band is conducting a stadium tour on the continent. The band will appear in 10 cities in North America starting in August, including Canada and Mexico. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale. North American fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Rammstein on a stadium tour near home for the first time.

the 10th of June
Ostend, Flanders, BE
€ 140
Rammstein Ostend

14th June
Cardiff, CRF, GB
£ 100
Rammstein Cardiff

17th of June
Belfast, ANT, GB
£ 65
Rammstein Belfast

20th June
Coventry, WMD, GB
£ 115
Rammstein Coventry

June 24th
Nijmegen, GE, NL
€ 143
Rammstein Nijmegen

July 9th
Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR
€ 80
Rammstein Lyon

10th of July
Decines Charpieu, RHO, FR
€ 96
Rammstein Lyon

July 13
Turin, Cake, IT
€ 140
Rammstein Turin

17th July
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, PL
PLN 788
Rammstein Warszawa

21 July
Tallinn, Harju Maakond, EE
€ 73
Rammstein Tallinn

July 31
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE
SEK 1,240
Rammstein Gothenburg

August 1st
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, SE
SEK 1,245
Rammstein Gothenburg

4th of August
Aarhus, Aarhus, DK
DKK 1,360
Rammstein Aarhus

20th of August
Montreal, QC, CA.
$ 91

August 23
Philadelphia, PA, USA
$ 71

August 27th
Landover, MD, USA
$ 82

August 30th
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
$ 80

September 3rd
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 92

September 6th
Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
$ 87

September 10
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
$ 80

16th September
San Antonio, TX, USA
$ 86

September 19th
Los Angeles, California, USA
$ 112

