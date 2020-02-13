Rami Malek pushed Daniel Craig as much as he could in No Time To Die

Rami Malek wanted to push Daniel to the limit (Photo: Mega / Esquire UK)

Rami Malek revealed that he tried to push fellow star Daniel Craig as hard as possible without being “a nuisance” on the No Time To Die set.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor plays the villain in the new Bond movie and did his utmost to make it as “fierce” as possible.

Speaking with Esquire, the 38-year-old explained: “I pushed as much as possible without causing too much nuisance to ensure that we did the best we could to make it a real one-to-one. U.S. two. “

Rami became part of the production so late that he didn’t have time to rehearse, but after he embodied Freddie Mercury and was part of Mr. Robot, we bet he could do anything.

“They were under time pressure,” he said. “I don’t know how much they liked the idea that fresh Rami came in … Well, not so fresh, I had just finished Mr Robot, but at the same time I have thought about this for a long time.”

While preparing for a role for Safin, Rami added: “(I went to Bohemian Rhapsody) with what I would call a maximum amount of fear.

“In a way that armed me for something like this, and gave me a degree of confidence that I felt I could protect myself during the shoot.”

“I think it took away the fear that someone would have to accept something so big.”

The star recently admitted Phoebe Waller-Bridge for completely transforming his Bond character.

He says that Safin perfected overtime during long telephone conversations he had with Phoebe.

All we know about Safin so far is that he is a ‘dirty work’ according to Bond producer Barbra Broccolli, but it sounds like Phoebe was the brain that brought him to life.

Rami told Entertainment Weekly: “She had a lot of influence on what I did. I would have long telephone conversations with her and give her context about what we were essentially looking for in the screens – she would change things incredibly quickly.

“We know (Phoebe) as a witty and funny writer, but she also has a talent for drama and excitement.”

The March / April issue of Esquire UK is now for sale.





