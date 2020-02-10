Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Oscars 2020 photos after winning Best Actor

Scroll to view more pictures

We need more red carpets with these two: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton’s Oscars 2020 photos are why they’re our new favorite couple. 38-year-old Mr. Robot and 26-year-old politician went over the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th, where they won our hearts.

Boynton was wearing a black and white dress with a collar and short sleeves, while her boyfriend was wearing a black suit. The politician emphasized her Oscar look with loop-shaped earrings and pearls in her hair. The two showed minimal PDA on the red carpet, but still looked cute AF.

Of course, Malek and Boynton weren’t on the red carpet for the first time at the Oscars. The two became official winners in 2019 when they attended the award ceremony for their film Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for best film. For the Oscars, Boynton wore a strapless purple dress, while Malek wore a classic tuxedo.

Malek is a moderator at the 2020 Oscars. The Los Angeles-born actor was named best actor in 2019 for his role as Queen’s Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. In the film, he also met Boynton, who played Mercury’s former fiancee and muse Mary Austin. In his acceptance speech, Malek thanked a boynton with tears in his eyes for his victory. “Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are incredibly talented,” he said. “You’ve won my heart.” The speech came after Malek was announced the winner and Boynton gave an intimate kiss from his seat.

In an interview with The Cut in August 2019, Boynton explained why she and Malek keep their relationship private. “I have a lot of respect and a lot of questions for people who don’t seem to have a protective layer and who are absolutely self-sufficient in every scenario. If you are exposed as you are in the public relations of our work, I do not know how to protect yourself if you do not keep something to yourself, ”she said. “I recently had an interview that asked me such raw and honest questions about my relationship. Somehow it forced me to withdraw. “