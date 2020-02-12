Ramchandra Guha, Jairam Ramesh Tweet 1947 Letters after Jaishankar says Nehru Patel did not want to go to the cabinet

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caused a Twitter storm on Thursday with his statement that he learned from the autobiography of VP Menon that India’s first prime minister did not want Jawaharlal Nehru Vallabhbhai Patel in his cabinet in 1947.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and noted historian Ramchandra Guha took shame at the claim and tweeted screen shots of letters from Nehru written in 1947, in which Patel topped the new list of cabinets and was also referred to as “the strongest pillar of the cabinet.”

Jaishankar had stated in a tweet: ‘It was learned from the book that Nehru Patel did not want to be in the cabinet in 1947 and had omitted him from the original list of the cabinet. It is clearly a topic for much discussion. Note that the author maintained her position on this revelation. ”

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 12 February 2020

Jaishankar referred to a new book by historian and analyst Narayani Basu, “V.P. Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India. The Minister of Foreign Affairs was invited to launch this book.

Basu is the great-granddaughter of VP Menon, a British-era official who was a commissioner for political reforms in several viceroys. Menon played a key role in overseeing the division and integration of princely states in the Indian Union and worked closely with Patel in the post-independence period.

The book claims that Nehru did not include the name Patel in the list he submitted for the first cabinet of independent India to Viceroy Lord Louis Mountbatten. Narayani Basu writes V.P. Menon went to Mt. The book claims that the name of Sardar Patel was included in the name of the ministers after Mountbatten met Mahatma Gandhi.

The first to assume the position of Jasihankar was Guha, who called the claim a “myth.”

“This is a myth that has been completely destroyed by Professor Srinath Raghavan in The Print. Besides, the promotion of fake news about and false rivalry between the builders of modern India is not the task of the Foreign Minister. He has to leave this to the BJP’s IT cell, “he tweeted.

– Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 13, 2020

In response to this tweet from Guha, the Foreign Minister said: “Some foreign ministers read books. Can also be a good habit for some professors. In that case, I strongly recommend the ones I released yesterday.”

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 13 February 2020

Guha then uploaded the photo of a letter from Nehru on August 1, 1947, inviting Patel to be part of the cabinet, addressing him as “the strongest pillar of the cabinet.”

– Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 13, 2020

Patel was the Prime Minister of the Interior of India.

Guha started digging again at Jaishankar and said: “Sir, since you are a PhD at JNU you must have read more books than I have. Among them must have been the published correspondence from Nehru and Patel that documents how Nehru wanted Patel as the “strongest pillar” of his first cabinet. Consult those books again. ”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also tweets a series of letters written by Nehru between July 19, 1947 and August 14, 1947, in which Patel “tops the new list of cabinets.”

– Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 13, 2020

– Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 13, 2020

– Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 13, 2020

Several BJP leaders have claimed that the country would have taken a different course if Sardar Patel was the first prime minister. In February 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha: “If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been the first prime minister, part of Kashmir would not have been under Pakistan’s control.”

The critics of Nehru and his successors in the Nehru-Gandhi family claim that the legacy of Sardar Patel was ignored by successive congress governments.

