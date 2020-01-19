Rally in support of official who was suspended on social media for supporting his wife's anti-Muslim comments

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – A rally was held on Saturday evening in support of a police officer who was recently suspended on social media for supporting his wife’s controversial comments.

Bay Harbor Islands Police Department Cpl. Pablo Lima was recently suspended for social media likes, which indicates support for anti-Muslim comments.

Some of the comments on social media supported controversial comments from his wife, Hallandale Beach commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub.

Lima-Taub was strongly represented at the rally.

“We are here to support my husband,” said Lima-Taub.

“Although he said nothing important, his wife said something and he only supported his wife,” said former Mayor Linda Zilber.

Lima-Taub’s husband was taken on administrative leave by the Bay Harbor Islands police. Just a few days after Cpl. Lima submitted an application to become the city’s next chief of police. Comments and post-likes on social media came into play – things that were considered anti-Muslim, some of which the official said he liked and openly supported.

You may remember the consequences of a controversial post that Commissioner Lima-Taub published online almost a year ago. She called a Muslim congresswoman “a Hamas-loving anti-Semite” and said she would not endure “becoming a martyr and blowing up Capitol Hill”.

Pablo Lima is accused of liking some of the controversial statements of the time to support and encourage tension.

“In our nation, have we gone so crazy that if you do, your entire career will be affected if you do this?” Said police officer John Rivera.

“The content of the social media posts we’ve been made aware of does not align with our city’s values ​​and policies,” said Town Manager J.C. Jimenez in a statement. “Cpl. Pablo Lima is currently on administrative leave until the result of an internal investigation is available.”

“I hope that goes much higher,” said Rivera. “Maybe in the judicial system.”

