Darbar Checkout: Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, who enjoyed a great run at the ticket windows and the collections that come out, are clearly speaking voices of megastar appeal all over the world. The film reached a milestone by crossing 200 crore worldwide.

At the end of the 11-day theater run, Darbar was sorry 200 crores worldwide. According to business estimates, Darbar gathered around 71 crores from around the world 134 crores rough of India. Only Tamil Nadu won the film 80 criminals.

Director: AR Murugadoss, Darbar released January 10, 2020. The film also features Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil and Suniel Shetty.

Meanwhile, during the release of the film, Rajinikanth said he would like to explore the idea of ​​playing transgender in the film.

“I’ve reviewed almost all genres. I’ve worked in 160 movies and that’s 45 years in the film industry. I want to play the role of transgender, ”said the Tamil screen idol when asked if there was still a genre or role he would like to explore after such famous film changes.

The veteran actor also spoke of his wish to work once in Marathi because his roots belong to Maharashtra. He added that his passion for action has been a driving factor for the last 45 years.

