Rajinikanth to appear on THIS adventure survival series after Indian Prime Minister Modi

Superstar Rajinikanth is a well-known name in India and around the world. Although he prefers to stick to his comfort zone – mainly in projects in southern India – Rajinikanth seems to have added another feather to his cap. The actor is said to have been seen in the hit Bear Gryll show Man Vs Wild, an adventure series that also starred Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the episodes. Rajinikanth started filming with Gryll in the Bandipur tiger reserve in Karanataka and the duo apparently finished shooting the main parts of their episode. The remaining portions will be completed today.

While the exact location of the shoot is kept secret, a senior forestry department official informed the New Indian Express that permission for the shoot had been granted for six hours on January 28 and 30. According to reports, the guest on January 30 will be none other than Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. “Authorization for filming has been granted for the Sultan Batteri motorway and the ranges of the Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges,” said the official.

He added: “They will shoot in non-tourist areas. If permission has been given to shoot the Wild Karnataka, this may also be allowed. In addition, no tourist activity or regular forest patrol will be affected. The filming will be done under special forest protection and nobody will know about the place. “Gryll was first recognized in India after being seen conversing with Modi in the famous Jim Corbett National Park in northern Uttarakhand in northern India. The two men were shown a smell of elephant dung and crossing a river on a raft and discussing how to survive in the wild. The episode showed Modi discussing matters ranging from politics to staff. He also shared a story from his childhood when he brought a baby crocodile home.

