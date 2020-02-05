Rajinikanth puts its weight behind the citizenship law, says CAA does not pose a threat to Muslims

The central government has assured that the Indian population will have no problems with regard to the Citizenship Change Act, he noted.



File photo of actor who has become a Rajinikanth politician.

Chennai: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the controversial Citizenship amendment

Trade and said the legislation did not pose a threat to Muslims.

“The Citizenship Change Act will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to get to know the outsiders. It has become clear that NRC has not yet been formulated , “Rajinikanth said. This is his first reaction to the controversial law that has led to protests throughout the country.

The central government has assured that the Indian population will have no problems with regard to the Citizenship Change Act, he noted.

Claiming that some political parties are inciting people against CAA for their selfish interests, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and calling it “very wrong.”

Supporting the exercise of the National Population Register, he said that the drive is “very, very essential”, and added that the Congress-led government had done so in the past.

(With PTI inputs)

