Rajdeep Sardesai greets Team India captain at Zee JLF 2020

Politics are usually not far off when a conversation involves Rajdeep Sardesai and Shashi Tharoor. But on January 25, they joined Australian sports journalist Gideon Haigh on stage to discuss India’s second favorite sport (after politics) – cricket.

As usual during a Tharoor session at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020, the front lawn NEXA was crowded to the rafters and the fact that he was talking about cricket did not seem to dissuade the hurried fans who were simply there for the listen.

While Tharoor and Sardesai don’t need to be introduced, Gideon Haigh is a well-known Australian sports and business journalist with many titles to his name. They were in conversation with Keshav Guha.

The romance of the game

The discussion started with panelists revealing “the romance of the game” or how they fell in love with it. Gideon Haigh explained that it was the iconic image of Victor Trumper – in which he took a big step to hit a ball – that made him fall in love.

The image dates back to 1905 at the Oval and remains one of the most enduring images of cricket, and Haigh noted, sadly enough, that he still hadn’t been able to make it.

For Rajdeep Sardesai, it was his father Vijay Sardesai, who so far remains the only cricketer born in Goa, India. The child, who learned cricket from the village tailor, who in turn learned the game from the feedback, traveled to Bombay at the request of an RBI captain and then joined the Indian team.

The anchor noted that cricket does not run in blood, and despite the best equipment and training, it has never been able to do it.

