Rajasthan Congress power struggle continues

Jaipur: The struggle for power in the Rajasthan Congress continues unabated. The Rajasthan Sachin Pilot Deputy Chief Minister spares no opportunity to express his aspirations and embarrass Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Throughout the week, Pilot fired verbal rounds at the CM on various governance issues. Meanwhile, Gehlot continues to argue that he was chosen as chief minister because the people of the state wanted it.

Pilot made statements that question the sensitivity and integrity of the government and the state of public order in the state. The week began with the Vice-CM saying that government officials should have visited the families of the children who died at the Kota hospital.

He then spoke out against corruption in the Ministry of Tourism’s tendering process and the fact that the minister himself had raised the issue but that the officials were not concerned. He said the government should fix the problem.

Last Friday, the pilot condemned the attack on Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal at Barmer.

“It should not have happened and it is everyone’s duty that it does not happen again in the future,” he said. The Sachin Pilot explosions are a manifestation of the tension that quivers between him and Gehlot. The two have not been on better terms since Gehlot beat Pilot in the CM wheelchair race.

.