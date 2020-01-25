Rajasthan Assembly adopts resolution against CAA; becomes the third state after Kerala, the Punjab to demand its withdrawal

The Kerala Assembly had previously passed a resolution demanding the removal of the controversial Citizenship Law (CAA), making it the first state in the country to do so.

Vijayan called the law unconstitutional and the two main parties of the State Assembly, the CPI (M) and the rival Congress, joined to support the resolution.

Shortly afterwards, many officials criticized the decision, with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad adding that only Parliament has the power to legislate on matters falling under the seventh annex.

Highlighting the Kerala Assembly resolution calling for the law to be abolished, he insisted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan obtain better legal advice on the matter.

“The law concerns six persecuted communities from three countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan … This law is binding on the whole country. The CAA is not linked to any Indian Muslim,” he said. .

