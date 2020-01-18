Singer comedian Raja Sagoo says singing is his passion, while comedy defines it. Sagoo’s new song “Tik Tok” is featured in Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film “Happy Hardy And Heer”.

Count recorded with Himesh Reshammiya, Navraj Hans and Shannon K. Actor, songwriter-singer Himesh wrote and composed the song.

Raja Sagoo is “in a month” reaction to her song Tik Tok in Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer

“I’m over the moon.” Phone calls and SMS have flooded me since the song was released. All I wanted was an appreciation for my hard work. My belief is slowly but steadily turning into reality, ”says Sagoo.

He added: “My only agenda is to do a good job. Success and praise follow ”.

He said about the balance of comedy and singing: “While singing is and will always be my passion, comedy defines me. I started my career as a comedian. It is a comedy that performed a stage to show my talent for humor and singing. I owe comedy. “

Sagoo hits include “Sexy Jugni”, “Rehn De”, “The Khan Song”, “Banjo Ah Duniya Saari” and “Jaane kaise main”. He has also sung for films like “Battalion 609 Se” and “Thoda lutf Thoda Ishq”.

While Sagoo showed his magic in many songs that worked with top names like Mika Singh and Himesh Reshammiya, he proved his versatility by singing romantic, spicy and sad numbers just as easily.

As for the comedy front, in 2009 Raja Sagoo won his name in the winning trophy “Comedy Circus 20-20”. He also performed at the IIFA Awards.

While waiting for Himesh Reshammiya’s Happy Hardy And Heer, Sagoo is busy with a brilliant line of upcoming projects.

