Raj Thackeray warns of “adequate response” to rallies against CAA, NRC

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who expanded his support for the new citizenship law and proposed national citizens’ register, warned on Sunday not to give an “adequate response” to rallies against the CAA and NRC.

In the afternoon, the MNS made a large march from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai to demand the removal of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators from the country. The morcha culminated in Azad Maidan.

Addressing the gathering of thousands of MNS activists in the Maidan, Thackeray said, “From now on, a stone will be answered with a stone and a sword with a sword.”

The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena himself joined the “Mahamorcha” (Mega March) on foot from Hindu Gymkhana to Metro Junction, a distance of approximately one kilometer. His wife Sharmila and son Amit also participated in the program.

“Today anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests received a reasonable response with this MNS rally. But let me warn you, next time Morchas will be answered with Morchas. And if you continue your drama, stones will be answered with stones and swords with swords, “he said.