Rainy weather brings fresh powder to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Together with the occasional showers on the valley floor, fresh powder came on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Monday.

Many brave visitors have teamed up to enjoy everything the tram has to offer. “I actually hiked to the summit last night. I stayed at the summit, ”said Kyle Eubanks, a Yucca Valley hiker.

While some visitors were surprised for the first time by the snow-covered desert conditions, some took the day off to visit from outside the city: “We are visiting Yorba Linda. We have been waiting for good snow for months, ”said Erika Mayshar, who visited her with her family.

Tram officials say that news channel 3 has significantly less snow than last year.

But on a day like Monday, the viewpoint was full of people throwing snowballs, taking photos, and sledding down the slope.

If you’re planning a tram ride this week, be sure to overlay temperatures in the 20s and wear waterproof clothing.

“It’s great … frankly it’s a magical experience,” said Kevin Orozco.

