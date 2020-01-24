Rainy Friday through southwest Virginia

A storm system is affecting southwest Virginia for Friday, resulting in heavy precipitation.

Rain started to permeate the area on Friday morning. Although freezing rain in places is possible in the vicinity of the freezing point during the early hours of the morning, we will usually see rain from this event. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the counties along Corridor I-81 and in the Alleghany Highlands until 1 p.m. The advisory will be canceled county by county as the winter threat decreases.

The wet weather continues in the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will move in the late afternoon and evening. Many places in southwest Virginia will experience more than an inch of precipitation. Periods of heavy rain can cause localized flooding, so road ponds and clogged drains can be a problem for drivers Friday and Friday evening.

Rain is not the only concern. The winds will blow as the rain passes. Wind warnings have been issued for parts of the New River Valley and in the mountains of West Virginia. Southeasterly winds will generally be 15 to 30 mph in these counties, and gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

The system will shift to our east and much of the rain is expected to end before sunrise on Saturday morning. Winds will shift to the northwest during the day, offering the possibility of mountain snow. We will see the possibility of measurable snowfall totals in parts of Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Highland counties, mainly along the mountains of West Virginia. You could see a few inches in these areas. A few flurries are possible in parts of the New River Valley and the Alleghany Highlands, but no accumulation is expected. If there is, it will be light.

Those along and east of the I-81 corridor can expect partial clearance on Saturday with windy winds. Dry weather is expected early next week.

