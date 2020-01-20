Rainfall in the United Arab Emirates: Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience cloudy and showers again

After a few days of stable weather, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are experiencing partly cloudy weather, which should cause light showers on Monday evening. The temperature in Dubai is currently around 18 ° C and 19 ° C in Abu Dhabi. It is expected to peak at 26 ° C in the Emirates, while humidity levels will increase Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the latest forecasts from the National Meteorological Center (NCM). Due to the humidity, residents may experience fog and fog Tuesday morning, which will cause poor visibility on the roads. The Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea will be moderate to rough today.

During the day, the winds are expected to blow continuously at a speed of 25-30 km / h, sometimes reaching around 45 km / h. Similar weather conditions are expected in the northern United Arab Emirates. According to the latest reports, Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah is currently experiencing rainfall.

The United Arab Emirates experienced heavy rain this month, which resulted in the flooding of many roads, the closure of schools, flight delays, etc. According to a Gulf News report, Omar Al Yazeedi, director of research, development and training at NCM, said, “There is (still) no technology to accurately measure the results of seeding clouds, so I can’t tell you just how much a rain cloud alone and the amount of useful seeding (increased precipitation). But the seeding of the clouds gives an increase of 30 to 35% of the precipitations, and we try to obtain the maximum. ”

The United Arab Emirates has been cloud seeding for over a decade. The country launched a research program on the science of improving rain in 2015 and has so far allocated a total of 55 million AED to nine projects.

