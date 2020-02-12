Rain was announced again from late Wednesday to Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Wednesday is a cool and cloudy day with rain in the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday morning clouds continue to gather over us. Due to the cloudy conditions, there will be a slight warming in southwest Virginia. Afternoon temperatures range from the 40s to the low 50s in Central Virginia and Southside. There may be drizzle in some places, but we’re looking at the greatest rain potential that can occur later in the afternoon and in the evenings.

Rain in front of an approaching cold front breaks through overnight on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall will occasionally occur, and a few thunder rumbles are out of the question. Due to the saturated soil, the rain is not easily absorbed and can drain away. We could see some rivers, brooks and streams rising again, but not like last Thursday / Friday. We saw flash floods in parts of the Appalachian Mountains. It will rain before the end of the day and on Thursday afternoon we could see a little sunshine. The wind starts to wind and cooler air flows into the region.

For Friday / Valentine’s Day, drier weather is forecast, but be ready to bundle up! Expect more sunshine for the day with high afternoon temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. The wind sometimes gets lively, so it feels a few degrees cooler due to the wind chill values ​​in the 20s.

We can expect our coldest temperatures for the next several days overnight from Friday to Saturday morning. Temperatures will be bitterly cold and will drop into the low 20s and teenagers. The dry weather continues with temperatures up to the 1940s for Saturday afternoon. 1950s are possible for Sunday later in the day.

