Rain / snow mix arrives later today; dangerous cold then follows | Storm Track 5 Weather

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A yellow Storm Track 5 Weather Alert will be posted throughout the day tonight.

Snow continues to fall on Wednesday with poor visibility in the morning. Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Erin Little says that we will see a transition to a rain / snow mix this afternoon and tonight.

Snow totals are expected to be 1-3 “with wet / muddy roads until the early evening.

The winter mix will run down at 10 p.m., but then the dangerous cold will quickly spend the night.

On every pavement that is wet at night, a flash stop is expected on Thursday morning.

A feeling temperature has also been reported for part of our area, with -5 degrees to -15 degrees being expected on Thursday morning.

