Rain breaks the back of the Australian bushfire crisis

On Friday afternoon, bush fires did not burn in NSW at the most dangerous emergencies or “watch and act” levels – a situation that was practically unknown in almost half a year.

Besieged volunteer firefighters who fought the flames day after day declared themselves “overjoyed” in the rain.

Even Fitzsimmons, who became the public face of the crisis through stoic daily TV briefings and comforting children who, like him, had lost their firefighters by bush fires, was pleased to listen to the rain overnight and drive with the wipers turned on.

“Of course, we don’t want flooding to cause great damage and destruction, but it’s certainly a welcome change from the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather,” he told ABC.

With the end of the bush fire crisis, the authorities are now preparing for possible floods.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of flood warnings and said some parts of NSW will have the highest rainfall in four years.

Bushfires are an annual problem in the southern summer, but after months of severe drought and high temperatures related to climate change, they have spread much more widely and earlier than usual.

“Even if we return to hot, dry weather that has the potential to survive the rest of February and March, we certainly won’t have the basic conditions for such a profound moisture deficit and drought,” said Fitzsimmons.