Rain and snow on the way

Temperatures will be much cooler today as an area with low pressure sinks and cools down, areas with gusty wind, rain and snow for the local mountains.

This system moves to California later in the day. We will see rain west of the mountains in the late morning and afternoon.

Trace of negative pressure

The biggest chance for the Coachella Valley to see some rain is Monday. Most people commute especially in the morning. There is a slight chance this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. to get some showers, but most of the activity will move on Monday.

Snapshot of the future broadcast on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

A winter weather report has been issued for our local mountains and high desert areas, including Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and Idyllwild. The time frame for this will be 10 p.m. Tonight until 4 a.m. Tuesday for areas over 4000 feet in height. Snow is expected and the streets will be slick on Monday morning. The view can also be restricted at times. Areas could see up to 8 “of snow above a height of 6000 ft.

Winter weather report in purple

The areas shown in pink below mark a winter storm warning. This only applies to the San Bernardino Mountains, including Big Bear. Heavy snowfalls of up to 12 inches above an altitude of 5500 feet can be expected here. Gusty winds are also possible up to 80 km / h.

Winter storm warning in pink

Temperatures will remain in the 1960s through Tuesday, with some rain chances remaining for Tuesday morning. Then expect the temperatures to warm up again on average for the rest of the week.

