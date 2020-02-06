Rahul Gandhi says the youth “starts beating PM with sticks in 6 months,” BJP responds with Shaheen Bagh Jibe

During an election rally in Delhi, congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a destructive attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of the ongoing job crisis.

File photo of congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of “trying to hide this nation in Shaheen Bagh” after the leader of the Congress said the youth of India “was going to beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in six months”.

Gandhi launched a devastating attack on Modi on Wednesday at an election rally in Delhi due to the continuing job crisis. “The Prime Minister cannot leave his house. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country cannot make progress without offering jobs to the youth.”

He later told ANI news agency that the budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was devoid of any mention of stimulating employment. “The unemployment rate in India is 45 years high, but nothing has been said about it in the budget by Narendra Modi or Nirmala Sitharaman. Every youth in the country demands jobs. This is the reality, “said Gandhi.

Returning to Gandhi for his comments during the prime minister, the Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “They want to turn this nation into Shaheen Bagh. They train their political guns on us from the shoulders of Shaheen Bagh protesters. ”

Despite having ruled the national capital for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, the congress ranks third behind BJP and congresses in opinion polls prior to the February 8 elections in Delhi.

Hoping to make a comeback and bounce back from his zero count in the 2015 elections, Gandhi also hired AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the rally.

“The young people roam the streets, angry with unemployment. And their anger is being abused by Modi and Kejriwal … Their policies are hate and if they offer you employment, their policies will end. You must understand that they (Modi and Kejriwal) only want to divide India, “he said.

The vote counting for the elections in Delhi takes place on 11 February.

