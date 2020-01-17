Director Taika Waititi, who prepares films like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”, is said to be the beginning of talks about the development of the new movie “Star Wars”.

There is no detail as to how far these negotiations with Waititi are, nor how he could be involved. Waititi seems to have responded to the news, with little help from Fleetwood Mac, on Thursday with a tongue in his face, reports Variety.

Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi directed New Star Wars?

Waititi recently directed the seasonal finale “The Mandalorian”, the Lucasfilm series for Disney Plus, and also played the IG-11 droid.

Variety recently asked Waititi to direct the film “Star Wars” in the future. “Oh, I don’t know anything about that,” Waititi said. “But” Mandalorian “was my chance to work with some stormtroopers.”

But Waititi said he would definitely want to take a movie from “Star Wars”.

“Obviously I would, but I will be satisfied that the IG-11 will be the hero of the season,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Jojo Rabbit” won six Oscar nominations this year.

