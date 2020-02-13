Rage Against the Machine Tour tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

After a nine-year hiatus, the alternative rock band Rage Against the Machine recently announced a 2020 reunion tour. The rap duo Run the Jewels will also be on tour.

Rage Against the Machine, known for her hit from 1992, “Killing In The Name”, initially indicated her reunification through an Instagram post in November. The band released a photo of the Chilean protests along with five tour dates. After that, RATM released various photos and clips from previous tours over the decades on the account.

… El Paso, TX March 26, 2020 Las Cruces, NM March 28, 2020 Phoenix, AZ March 30, 2020 Indio, CA April 10, 2020 Indio, CA April 17, 2020 📷 Susana Hidalgo

A post by Rage Against The Machine (@rageagainstthemachine) on October 31, 2019 at 9:07 p.m. PDT

On Monday, February 10th, 2020, they finally announced their “Public Service Announcement” tour.

The band will begin their seven-month hike from March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. All proceeds from the first three shows (El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Glendale, Arizona) go directly to the rights and organizations of immigrants. In addition, parts of ticketing, volunteering, and donations are given to various charities around the world.

Concert dates below:

