Rage Against the Machine Tour tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

After a nine-year hiatus, the alternative rock band Rage Against the Machine recently announced a 2020 reunion tour. The rap duo Run the Jewels will also be on tour.
Rage Against the Machine, known for her hit from 1992, “Killing In The Name”, initially indicated her reunification through an Instagram post in November. The band released a photo of the Chilean protests along with five tour dates. After that, RATM released various photos and clips from previous tours over the decades on the account.
… El Paso, TX March 26, 2020 Las Cruces, NM March 28, 2020 Phoenix, AZ March 30, 2020 Indio, CA April 10, 2020 Indio, CA April 17, 2020 📷 Susana Hidalgo
On Monday, February 10th, 2020, they finally announced their “Public Service Announcement” tour.
The band will begin their seven-month hike from March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. All proceeds from the first three shows (El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Glendale, Arizona) go directly to the rights and organizations of immigrants. In addition, parts of ticketing, volunteering, and donations are given to various charities around the world.
Concert dates below:
Mon AUG 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY, USA
from $ 290
Tue AUG 11
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY, USA
from $ 265
Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE, USA
from $ 315
4-day pass for the Firefly Music Festival with Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey and many more tickets (June 18-21)
AUGUST 7
BB&T pavilion
Camden, NJ, USA
from $ 163
26th of March
El Paso, TX, USA
$ 418
28th March
Las Cruces, NM, USA
$ 475
March 30
Glendale, AZ, USA
$ 334
10th of April
Indio, CA, USA
$ 528
Coachella Music Festival Weekend 1 with anger against the machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and many other tickets (April 10-12)
17th April
Indio, CA, USA
$ 480
Coachella Music Festival Weekend 2 with anger against the machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and many other tickets (April 17-19)
April 21
Oakland, CA, USA
$ 275
April 25th
Portland, OR, USA
$ 259
April 28th
Tacoma, WA, US $ 260
1ST OF MAY
Vancouver, BC, CA.
CA $ 500
MAY 3
Edmonton, AB, CA.
CA $ 345
