Rafael Nadal defeats Nick Kyrgios in an exciting Australian Open clash

Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller on Monday night as he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Nadal, the No. 1 in the world of Spain, needed three hours and 38 minutes to say goodbye to No. 26 of the Australian world Kyrgios, who showed a tremendous fight to face face to face with the best seeded before falling 6-3 3- 6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal and Kyrgios, who wore a Lakers shirt when they entered the court in honor of the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, rarely saw each other face to face, but there was less bite than in their hot 2019 meetings in Acapulco and Wimbledon, with a spiteful mutual respect breeze in the air at the Rod Laver Arena.

As is always the case in a match between the two, there were some fabulous winners that flew out of the racket of both players. Heavy strokes were thrown in a real heavyweight competition.

Kyrgios, often criticized for not giving his all during his career, could not be criticized for his contribution to a throbbing tie. The shape of his counterattack in the fourth set when he looked down and out remembered a boxer rising from the canvas.

Nadal, the best fighter in the history of the sport, ultimately seemed physically, the strongest of the two reached the end of the competition, his route to the fourth round had been somewhat more direct, and after firing Kyrgios, he will wait be fresh for another tough test against the fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Thiem had previously crossed to Gael Monfils in straight sets to advance to the last eight of the Australian Open for the first time. It has become a real force on the hard courts, best summarized, perhaps by consecutive victories over Nadal’s great rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, in the ATP Finals at the end of last season.

The winner of that tie will meet Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka, who eliminated the biggest threat in Nadal’s draw, Daniil Medvedev, on Monday.

Federer and Djokovic will start the men’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, facing Tennys Sandgren and Milos Raonic, respectively.

A careless Kyrgios service game, perhaps an indirect effect of his four hours and 26 minutes of a draw in the third round with Karen Khachanov, gave Nadal a 3-1 lead and world No. 1 meticulously served to Get in front.

Kyrgios was lucky not to be left behind at the start of the second set. A passive tweener at the breaking point landed in the middle of the court, but, for once, Nadal did not devour his next right blow. By far the best game of the game so far, Kyrgios survived to keep his hopes alive.

In the third game of the set, the Australian laughed at the brilliance of his opponent. A drop-shot and lob combo left Nadal in an awkward position retreating to the baseline, but turned and ripped a winner from the right, for Kyrgios fun.

Moments later, it was Kyrgios who secured the break. A good shot when passing on the stretch caught the back of the baseline and suddenly got 3-1 up. He jumped and hit the air with delight when the Rod Laver Arena erupted.

Confidence began to flow through the world number 26, who demonstrated his remarkable touch on the net with an excellent half-volley play across the field on the way to maintaining a 5-2 lead.

There were few possibilities in the first exchanges of the third set. Kyrgios gasped on his back after a rally in the seventh game of the set.

In the eighth, Kyrgios attempted a first serve from the armpit but scored. Momentarily he inspired a load of Nadal, but the first break point of the set was saved with a sumptuous fall shot while Kyrgios leveled 4-4.

It was Nadal’s turn to deepen a game later. Although he did not face a breaking point, he was under great pressure from the other side of the net, with Kyrgios almost absent at the crucial moments.

Kyrgios’s temper overflowed early in the tiebreaker of the third set. He broke his racket after scoring a setback, picking up a code violation for his problems, with Nadal breaking into a 4-1 lead.

A surprising Nadal right-wing error allowed Kyrgios to level up to 5-5, but he received the mini-break back, with the Australian in bankruptcy with a second service of 135 mph and double foul, but Nadal lost a set point with a double lack of its own.

His frustration was short lived. Kyrgios hit with a blow from the right in the net to end a third set of 72 minutes, with Nadal taking over the game.

A double lack of Kyrgios made Nadal squeeze more when he broke in love for a 2-1 lead in the room, with the competition in danger of failing.

It was not so, with Kyrgios continuing with first place, and a double foul by Nadal granted him two break opportunities, with the Australian converting the second to the level for 5-5.

Kyrgios showed a great heart again to save two break points from 15-40 down and guarantee a tiebreaker in the fourth set, with Nadal properly prepared to establish another shooting at the end of the set.

The Spaniard finally triumphed and established a quarter-final with the No. 5 of the Thiem world.

