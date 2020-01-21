The world number one, Rafa Nadal, launched his campaign of the Australian Open on a victorious streak passing in front of the Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0.

Nadal, whose only title in Melbourne came in 2009, was tested by the No. 73 despite what the unilateral score suggests.

It was shattered twice by Dellien – at the end of the first set and halfway through the second – but propelled the third to love, concluding the victory in just over two hours.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

The 33-year-old is fortunate enough to match Roger Federer’s record for 20 Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open, but admits he doesn’t care what number he finishes his career on.

“It’s not like 20 is the number I need to reach,” he said.

“If I turn 20, it’s fantastic. If I turn 21, it’s better. If I turn 19, I’m super happy with everything I’ve done in my career. “

READ: Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams as Federer, Osaka and Serena progress

Nadal led Spain to the inaugural ATP Cup final earlier this month, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in a singles match in the final.

Dellien, the first Bolivian to participate in the Australian Open, had just broken into the top 250 of the world ranking this time two years ago; two years ago, it was just in the top 500.

READ: Grigor Dimitrov turns heads with a choice of daring tracksuits

“I don’t know if a Bolivian could have played against a world number one, and moreover during a grand slam,” said Dellien before the match.

“Bolivia treats it like a football World Cup final.”

There should not have been any upheaval, however, Nadal organized a second round clash with either the Argentinian Federico Delbonis or the Portuguese Joao Sousa.

“Emotional” Kyrgios Wins

Australian home favorite Nick Kyrgios started his campaign by beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 7-6 7-6.

Kyrgios led the charge among players who donate money to his country’s bushfire relief, promising $ 140 (200 AUSD) for each ace he hits during preparation and during the Open Australia.

He contributed another $ 1,960 with 14 aces in his first game of the tournament, after which the great tennis player John McEnroe agreed to donate $ 686 (1000 AUSD) for each set that Kyrgios won in Melbourne.

“It’s been a very emotional few months for all of us, so I just wanted to come here and do a good performance,” said Kyrgios.

Maria Sharapova suffered her third straight first-round loss at the Grand Slam tournaments after losing 6-3 6-4 to Croatia’s Donna Vekic, a result that will see the Russian slide out of the top 350 in the world rankings.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, second seed Karolina Pliskova and fourth seed Simona Halep both won in two sets.