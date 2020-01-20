Radiohead launches Radiohead Public Library, a large online archive

Radiohead has released the Radiohead Public Library, a comprehensive and detailed online archive. Located on Radiohead.com, the archives contain organized and organized archives of the group’s catalog, as well as videos and illustrations associated with each of their albums.

Visitors to Radiohead.com will be able to create their own library card and receive a membership number. Once they have access to the archives, they will be able to see detailed illustrations, official videos and ad-free HD and TV performances, B-Sides and compilation tracks. Previously sold out merchandise will be available to order on request.

To mark the launch of the library, each member of Radiohead will take turns playing the role of librarian from January 20 to 24. Colin Greenwood of the group started the debate today, January 20, presenting an organized selection of archival documents on the group’s social networks.

In addition to the library’s opening, Radiohead has made a number of previously unavailable rarities available for streaming and download. These titles include the group’s first release (a 1992 EP entitled Drill), “I don’t want any of this” from the 2005 charity compilation Help !: A day in life, and 2011 TKOL RMX 8 remix EP.