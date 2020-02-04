Radio presenters express themselves after iHeartMedia cuts

After the recent cut at iHeart Media, former moderators and program directors say that a community of people is getting hit too.

They say radio has been used as a tribal drum in the past to bring people together and share information and unknown stories in the community. Without these votes, some communities would not have access.

Former employees talk with the new system, which iHeartMedia calls “modernization” Spectrum NewsIn Syracuse, community members have fewer people to call when they need information or to call when something happens.

They say that it is harmful for African Americans to get rid of black voices and destroy the station’s credibility and relationship with the community.

“If you see someone who looks like you, sounds like you, and comes from the same background, you will trust him a lot more when the words come out of your mouth,” said Kenny Dees, former program director at iHeartMedia.

“We basically use the technology of voice trackers and make announcers look like they are here in the city, they have never been in the city. It is so boring. No connection, no feeling,” said the former program director and moderator by iHeartMedia Dr. Rick Wright.

Former employees, despite the current circumstances, are optimistic about the black community and the radio. You notice that in this climate we need radio more than ever.