Radiation safety on the go

One recording configuration for MSTS consists of radiation measuring devices, radio frequency labels and other loss detection technology. MSTS, developed by PNNL, is licensed by Golden Services Services. Credit: PNNL

Radioactive materials are a critical tool in a number of industrial applications, particularly oil and gas drilling and welding. While these sources are safe and well-regulated for their intended use, if lost or stolen, the materials could be used by terrorists to make grenades. The Ministry of Energy’s Northwest Pacific National Laboratory developed and licensed a technology system for monitoring and safe radiological material on the road or in workplaces. Miami’s Golden Security Services, Florida, will produce and deploy the Mobile Transit Security or MSTS system, starting in various regions of Latin America.

“The system is a first line of defense against radiological terrorism and provides awareness of whether the material is being violated or moved from where it is supposed to be,” said PNNL MSTS Program Manager Brian Higgins.

According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, most radiation scatterers will not release enough radiation to kill people or cause serious illness. But they could certainly create fear and panic, contaminate property and possibly require expensive cleaning. The National Nuclear Safety Administration has supported PNNL to develop the MSTS system to help protect this material from theft, loss or breach.

Radiological sources are commonly used in the oil and gas industries. These sources help to identify and record the geological characteristics of an oil well, such as porosity or proximity to oil. Other devices with radiological material are commonly used for industrial radiographs where devices are used to inspect welding in the workplace. PNNL has used its extensive expertise in radiology and radiofrequency development to develop the MSTS system, which consists of detection devices and radiofrequency tags specifically designed to monitor devices that host this radiological material.

“Technology transfer to industry is an important task of the Laboratory, especially in the field of nuclear safety, where the consequences can be severe,” said Kannan Krishnaswami, who manages the commercialization of national security technologies for PNNL. “Collaboration with industry enables these security solutions to be developed, enabling PNNL to redefine its efforts to the next generation of scientific and technical challenges.”

Golden Security Services will produce the system and make it available to companies that manage the estimated thousands of radiological sources worldwide. Golden Security Services has the exclusive license to market technology in Latin America – Mexico, Central America and South America – and non-exclusive technology rights in the United States and Canada.

“We are very excited to have several conventions in Latin America already available for the development of this technology and a huge interest from a wide range of companies seeking a cost-effective solution for the protection of their radiological sources throughout the region.” Juan Bernal , CEO of Golden Security Services. “PNNL technology is a valuable addition to the portfolio of products and services designed to provide physical protection to radioactive materials worldwide.”

An oil mapping truck can travel several hundred miles from its headquarters. Radiological sources are protected in specialized barrels and transported on trucks that meet the requirements of the Department of Transportation. MSTS sensor technology and related software can determine when a radiological source moves from where it is supposed to be and alerts employees. System components work together to control and secure sources from the base, field and back.

The MSTS can also detect changes in radiation levels, which may indicate that a source has been received from the shielding vessel. Similarly, a master control unit monitors the sensors and runs the decision-making software to detect any breach or removal of the radiological material. Global Positioning Systems track the position of the truck from and to the workplace. All data is available to system users through a custom MSTS software.

PNNL works with Baker Hughes, an international oil services company, to understand issues and to balance business needs with national security concerns.

The NNSA Office of Radiation Safety, tasked with protecting, removing and reducing industrial radiological sources, has completed more than a dozen MSTS deployments in the United States and is now helping international partners secure their mobile radiological sources. Golden Security Services is part of this effort.

“Seeing real products coming out into the field feels good,” said Kurt Silvers of PNNL, who is a lead engineer with MSTS. “We developed and then made these systems more robust to withstand the data in the jobs.”

Software engineer and team leader Brion Burghard added: “It is a pleasure to see Golden Security take our technology and software to the next level and make MSTS available to companies who want a better way to protect their radiology. material responsible for them “.

One million extracts of radioactive materials were recovered

Provided by

Northwest Pacific National Laboratory

Reference:

Securing radiological sources on the go (2020, 20 January)

retrieved January 20, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-radiological-sources.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.