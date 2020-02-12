Radford University has completed the $ 33 million renovation of the science and technology building

RADFORD, Virginia (WFXR) – Radford University will unveil a multi-million dollar renovation of its unique science building.

“We can offer our students excellent facilities and the commitment of our facilities changes the lives of our students,” says Dr. Orion Rogers, Dean of the Artis College of Science and Technology.

After the $ 33 million renovation of the Reed and Curie Halls that house the Artis College of Science and Technology, the building is now the most modern building for the Geology, Earth Sciences, and Physics departments, Dean’s Office, the cybersecurity center, the greenhouse and the funding areas for the biology and chemistry departments.

Construction of the project started in autumn 2016.

A faculty committee contributed through a government bond and worked closely with Cannon Design and Branch and Associaties, Inc. on planning and construction.

Special features include the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Center, the Geohazards and Unmanned Systems Research Center, the Geographic Information System (GIS) Center, the Virtual Reality (VR) Lab and the Artis Cybersecurity Training and Education Lab.

Artis College for Science and Technology Research

Drones from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Center

Exterior view of the Geology Formation Lab

The extensive renovation, which was completed in December 2019, was a great success for students, teachers and well-known graduates.

“Ms. Artis (after whom the building is named) was a biology graduate from Radford College in 1973. As a student, she remembers taking courses in Reed Hall and Curie Hall and is now so impressed with our facility that it is refurbished, modern and is state of the art, ”says Dean Rogers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Brian O. Hemphill, President of Radford University, is scheduled for February 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the campus entrance to Reed Hall. A campus-wide reception and self-guided tours follow the short program.

Dean Rogers is pleased to repay the investment with highly qualified scientists who will continue to teach, research and contribute to an ever-changing, modern industry.

“We take students to places where they could never imagine they could work intellectually and offer them opportunities they never thought possible,” said Dean Rogers.

