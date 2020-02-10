CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you feel the need for speed and are ready to race on a racetrack, BOSS Pro-Karting in Cleveland may be the answer.

“Cars and races are what we do,” said Lee Boss, owner of BOSS Pro-Karting.

Racing is the family business, so the Boss family decided to open their own indoor pro-kart track.

“Well, our family name is Boss. My first cousin Brad and I started it and yes, our whole family has always been interested in racing cars and motorsport, so we chose the family name for the go-kart circuit, ”said Boss.

These go-karts are unique because they are completely electric and have no power steering. There is also no air pollution.

“The noise and smell of lawnmower engines that you find on many go-karts is not exactly the same. So if we don’t have any of the exhaust gases, we can sit here at the fence and watch the karts go by, ”said Boss.

The Pro-Karts have a lot of torque and can reach speeds of up to 75 km / h. That may not seem quick, but when you are in kart racing you get this speed frenzy.

“It’s really great, it’s exciting to be on the track, you know, you really get the exuberant feeling of cornering and just having a lot of fun,” said Brittany Moriarity from Cleveland.

“It felt faster than 45 miles an hour. I was scared but had the time of my life. When I said I was talking to the people who were driving in front of me, I apologized and took everything back afterwards, ”said Terron Allen of Garfield Heights.