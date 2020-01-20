Racial politics in neighborhoods has created deadly “heat islands” - Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in The guard and appears here as part of ours Climate Desk partnership,

Deadly urban heat waves have a disproportionate impact on underserved neighborhoods, as racist housing policies have denied African American home ownership and basic public services. This was the result of a pioneering new study.

Extreme heat kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year – more than any other dangerous weather event, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Heat waves have been occurring more frequently since the middle of the 20th century and are likely to last more frequently, heavier and for longer due to the climate crisis.

However, exposure to extreme heat is uneven: temperatures in different neighborhoods within the same city can vary by 20 ° C. Above all, low-income households and color communities live on these urban “warm islands”, which in the past had fewer green spaces and tree tops, more concrete and sidewalks and are therefore less prepared for the increasing effects of global warming.

This new study shows how current temperature differences reflect the legacy of past racially motivated urban planning. In 94% of the 108 cities studied by researchers from Portland State University and the Science Museum of Virginia, urban areas that were denied urban services and home ownership support in the mid-20th century were the hottest areas.

Differences in heat between the red line and the non-red line (Fahrenheit).

Researchers at the Science Museum of Virginia, Portland State University and Virginia Commonwealth University / Guardian

“This systematic pattern suggests an extremely sloppy planning system that overreaches wealthier and whiter communities,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of urban research and urban planning at Portland State University, who writes the paper.

The study, published today in Climate magazine, is the first to examine the relationship between historic housing policies and disproportionate exposure to current deadly heat waves.

“As climate change causes hotter, more frequent, and longer heat waves, the same historically underserved neighborhoods – where low-income households and colored communities often live – have the greatest impact,” added Shandas.

Temperatures have risen worldwide since the beginning of the 20th century, with 18 of the 19 warmest years since 2001.

Every year, more than 600 Americans die and 65,000 or so seek emergency medical care for excessive heat exposure. As heat waves become more frequent and more serious, scientists expect an increase in deaths and diseases, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, economically disadvantaged groups and people with pre-existing diseases such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes

This new study examined the connection between historical “redlining” and current heat islands.

From the 1930s, some, mostly African American neighborhoods – marked with red lines – were classified as too risky for investments and home loans and insurance were refused.

As a result, housing stock declined and residents were unable to create wealth through home ownership or move to “better” suburban areas, exacerbating segregation and wealth inequality. Redlined neighborhoods also had the lowest public and private investments.

The researchers used satellite images to analyze the relationship between surface temperatures in summer and redlining in 108 cities across the country.

The study found that previously “red-bordered” neighborhoods were 5F warmer on average than non-red-bordered neighborhoods.

In some cities, however, the difference is much bigger. For example, researchers in Portland, Oregon and Denver, Colorado found a 12-13F difference between previously red-rimmed and non-red-rimmed neighborhoods compared to 1-2F in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Flint, Michigan.

“The lowest temperature patterns in certain parts of the city are not due to circumstances or coincidences. They are the result of decades of deliberate investment in parks, green spaces, trees, means of transport and residential buildings that provided “cooling services”. At the same time, neighborhoods across the country are wealthier and whiter … neighborhoods are not treated equally, ”said Shandas. “We are now seeing how these measures literally kill those who are most susceptible to acute heat.”

“This study is a prime example of how structural racism in housing causes environmental, climate and health risks,” said Dr. Robert Bullard, professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University, the Guardian. “The zip code is still a strong indicator of health and well-being.

Redlining was banned in the 1968 Fair Housing Act, but these neighborhoods still mostly have low-income, colorful communities that are exposed to a variety of environmental threats such as lead, poor water and air quality, development problems, and shade.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the legacy of this historical policy regarding racial disparities in health care, access to healthy food, detention and public resources for schools, transportation and other public infrastructures.

These results now show that better urban planning and climate protection policies are needed.

“Our study is only the first step in finding a roadmap for just climate resilience by considering these systemic patterns in our cities,” said co-author Jeremy Hoffman of the Science Museum of Virginia.

Shandas added, “By recognizing and centering the historical mistakes of the planning profession in the last century, we have a better chance of reducing the impact of a warming planet on public health and infrastructure.”