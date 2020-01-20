Rachel Riley pays tribute to Strictlys Pasha Kovalev on his birthday

Rachel Riley thanked her husband Pasha Kovalev on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

The 33-year-old mother took Instagram as an opportunity to share an enchanting snapshot of the enthusiastic father with her little son Maven on the occasion of the special day.

Countdown star Rachel wrote in addition to the offer: “We’re celebrating this wonderful person for 40 years today. We couldn’t love him anymore.”

Pasha and Rachel, who met at Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, shared the good news about their arrival in December on social media.

Rachel wrote on Instagram at the time: “Two weeks after we expected her, this little one finally appeared!

“Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning with a weight of 4 kg.

“After she made us wait, she came so quickly that we had no chance of getting to the hospital. She was born in our bathroom, and our wonderful Doula and wonderful midwives from St. Mary rushed over to be with us to be the latest craze!

The couple, who met in Strictly in 2013, greeted their son in December

“She is absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss.

“Couldn’t be in love.”

The enthusiastic couple revealed that Rachel was pregnant in July and had a countdown puzzle with the fans.

She was standing next to the series’ iconic letter board that read “RTINYMATE” – an anagram for “motherhood”.

Rachel wrote: “Pash and I have a puzzle for you … you have until December to sort it out!

The couple fled to Las Vegas after announcing that they were expecting

“We are overjoyed.”

She and Pasha then fled to Las Vegas weeks later to tie the knot and announced it after the act was done on Instagram.

“We introduce the new gentleman and the new wife Kovalev … We both said yes!” the new bride bubbled.

