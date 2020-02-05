Race 2020 moves to New Hampshire while Iowa continues to count

The democratic presidential race has moved to New Hampshire, with the entire field of 2020 contenders covering the state before its area code on Tuesday.

But in Iowa, they still count after technical issues with the app that reported the results caused a total outage on Caucus Night.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who previously lived in South Bend, Indiana and reported 92% of Iowa counties, remained the leader of the race with 26.5% of the state’s delegates. At 25.6%, he is closely behind Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders.

They are followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren [18.3%], former Vice President Joe Biden [15.9%] and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar [12.1%].

Despite the publication of the results, the Iowa Democratic Party continued to have problems reporting the data. After a series of results were released on Wednesday afternoon, the group tweeted: “The last series of results will be slightly corrected and we will temporarily release an update.”

The numbers were updated quickly, but the party was ridiculed on social media for having to correct data two days after the gatherings.

The results should inspire Buttigieg, who needs another strong finish in New Hampshire to fix the biggest weakness of his campaign: lack of support from non-white voters, who make up a much larger proportion of the voters than the race, shifting to third and fourth State of Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg emotionally reflected his success in Iowa on Tuesday as the first top gay candidate in a major political party.

“This confirms that somewhere in a church a child wonders whether it belongs or whether it belongs or whether it belongs to their own family. If you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot of evidence for that belief,” he said.

Biden meanwhile admitted that Iowa had not turned out as he hoped. The national leader dropped to fourth place.

“We got hit in Iowa,” Biden said Wednesday morning to a crowd in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and vowed “to fight for this nomination.”

At his first events in New Hampshire, Biden, who had previously ignored his democratic rivals and focused on President Donald Trump, acted more aggressively against his democratic opponents – especially Sanders, whom he criticized for his care and arms control stance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he proposed Sanders to hurt Democrats in the general election.

“Every democrat must carry the label that Senator Sanders chose for himself,” Biden described the Vermont senator as a democratic socialist.

The candidates will have a national audience at CNN on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The five leaders from Iowa, along with entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, will be attending one-hour New Hampshire town halls.

From 8 p.m. ET, Biden, Warren, Yang and Steyer should appear on Wednesday evening. Then Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick are awake on Thursday night.

On Friday, candidates will participate in another debate hosted by WMUR, ABC News and Apple News. And on Tuesday New Hampshire votes.

This story has been updated with new results released by the Iowa Democratic Party.