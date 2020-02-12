Quran Desecration: Matawalle promises a reward of N2m for useful information

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawlle has instructed State Secretary (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello Maru to release the sum of N2 million as a reward to anyone who can provide useful information about those responsible for the desecration of the Holy Quran in the state.

The governor announced this when he received a report from a 14-member committee consisting of his administration.

According to him, the question of desecration of the Koran cannot be dealt with by a gesture that emphasizes that he has sent a red signal to those responsible for the unholy act.

“My government cannot tolerate such activities from such irresponsible elements in the state,” he complained.

It should be remembered that a former chairman of the Gusau municipal council, Hon. Ibrahim Tanko and his city councilor Alhaji Dan Galadima were accused of desecrating the Koran and arrested.

However, the two presidents were released from a Sharia court in Gusau, the state capital, during Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari’s term in office.

But as Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle took over the management, revoked the case and reinstated the former chairman and his city council.

Our correspondent can make a binding report that the two people have been returned to prison without bail until the case is decided.