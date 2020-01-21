Quinton de Cock named captain of ODI in South Africa, Du Plessis ignored for the English series

Quinton de Kock was named international captain of the day for South Africa on Tuesday as part of a long-term transition plan.

His first mission will be to lead the team in a three-game series against the World Cup champions in England, starting in Cape Town on February 4.

Test and Twenty20 captain Faf du Plessis was not in a 15-man team named by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday despite his commitment to the organization until the T20 World Cup in October and November.

Independent selection Linda Zondi said the omission of Du Plessis did not mean the end of her career at ODI.

“We decided to put Faf and Kagiso Rabada to rest for this series because they both played a lot of cricket,” said Zondi.

“A different team will be chosen for a T20 series against England after the day’s matches and after that there will still be T20s and ODIs against Australia.” Zondi said the appointment of De Kock was part of succession planning leading up to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

At his press conference after the third test against England on Monday, Du Plessis said there was an opportunity to relieve some of the pressure on his captain.

De Kock, 27, previously captained South Africa in two one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.

Graeme Smith, Acting Director of Cricket for the CSA, said De Kock was one of the best goalkeeper drummers in the world.

“He has a unique perspective and way of doing business and is very tactical,” said Smith.

“We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can move the team forward and deliver results that South Africans around the world can be very proud. ”

The South African team includes new ODI caps from drummers Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne, versatile Jon-Jon Smuts, fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala and left arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin. Among these, Magala and Verreynne have not yet played at an international level.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Smuts, Magala, Ngidi and Shamsi have been called to a training camp in Pretoria and will have to prove their physical condition before the series.

