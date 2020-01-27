Quincy Roche and Gregory Rousseau are perhaps the best DE duo in college football

While the biggest off-season news for the Miami Hurricanes was the addition of transfer quarterback D’Eriq King, UM also picked up on the defensive end of Quincy Roche, who came from Temple.

With Roche’s arrival at Coral Gables, the Canes may have the best duo in defensive college football, as Quincy is now with DE colleague Gregory Rousseau.

Rousseau became one of the most dominant forces in football during his season as a red shirt newcomer in 2019 and ended with 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He was appointed to the far too early ESPN All-America team in 2020.

The top two goals for Miami were Rousseau and Jonathan Garvin in 2019, with Trevon Hill also playing an important role throughout the season. Between Hill and Garvin the two combined 9.5 bags and 18.5 TFLs. However, Hill and Garvin have now disappeared from UM, and many wondered what this position would look like for the hurricanes in 2020.

Given the fact that Roche is coming to Miami, the hurricanes defense, and especially its D line, could possibly be even better than 2020.

If you’ve followed me over the past month, you know I’m a big Roche fan, and for good reason. Roche was the AAC defensive player of 2019 on a different level. In 12 games for the owls, Roche finished with 13 sacks and 19 TFLs.

In fact, Roche was recently listed by Pro Football Focus as the first defender to return to college football for the 2020 season. If we look to the future at all in a year, we could potentially project Roche and Rousseau as the first design round for the 2021 NFL draft.

If you team up with Roche and Rousseau now, the thought that they’re both on the same line of defense will keep the offensive coordinators awake for days. Your combined statistics from last season are ridiculous; 28.5 sacks, 38.5 TFLs and 103 tackles in total between the two.

In 2020, the Hurricanes will have two players, both of whom were in the top five at Rousseau and Roche last year, and both were also in the top ten when it came to losing matches.

Even a terrifying thought if Jaelan Phillips could return to his UCLA position, Miami could have the best defensive end trio in college football. Phillips had to drop out in 2019, but many expect a monster season from this former recruit.

UM has always had dominant defensive goals and also big duos at the position. If Rousseau and Roche can keep up with that of 2019, hurricanes 2020 may have one of the best defense mechanisms in the country.