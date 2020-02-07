Quentin Tarantino says that ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ is probably his most personal movie

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says his film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is the most personal film of his career.

Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was his love letter to Los Angeles in 1969, and has won commercial success and acclaim from critics worldwide.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is a fictional story of stardom that fades and tells the aging star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his action double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Tarantino has woven real-life stories into the plot with the infamous murders of Charles Manson, including actress Sharon Tate, as a backdrop to make it more intriguing.

“The first spark happened somewhere after ‘Death Proof’ actually, and I was making a movie, and I look through the set and see the actor and the kind of specialists sitting in the directors’ chairs, talking to each other, and I thought, wow, that’s really, God, it’s a fascinating relationship and I know other relationships out there, since Steve McQueen had that relationship with his double and Burt Reynolds had his relationship with his double. But I was like wow, that’s a really fascinating relationship. If I ever make a movie about making movies, that could be a really unique way inside, ”said Tarantino.

“This movie is probably my most personal. I think of it as my memory. Alfonso (Cuarón) had Rome and Mexico City, 1970. He had L.A. and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to L.A, ”he added.

The film has garnered glory in awards, including the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. He has also received Oscar awards in the main categories. The Oscar ceremony will take place here on February 9 and will be broadcast in India on February 10.

Speaking about working with Tarantino, DiCaprio said: “It is his love for this industry and those in this industry who did not always get their fair chance but should be recognized in a certain capacity.”

