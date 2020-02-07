Quentin Tarantino once gave David Letterman a death threat

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood. And the director is now competing for another Oscar as he has been nominated for this year’s Oscar awards. However, it seems you can’t succeed in the industry without creating some enemies along the way, right? The talk show host, David Letterman, recently recalled a time when Tarantino threatened to kill him. Yes, that happened. According to Daily Mail, the presenter was asked if Showus’s Desus & Mero had fed him celebrities

Laughing at the incident, Letterman shared: “There was a guest on the show and his girlfriend was someone with whom Tarantino was dating, a famous star. So famous that I don’t remember the name. And I was saying, ‘No, you’re not dating Quentin Tarantino.’ And she said: ‘Yes, yes, I am.’ And I said, ‘No, please, tell me this is not true.’ Now I’m kidding! “But apparently, the filmmaker did not take it as a joke and called him only two days after the interview. Letterman continued: “Start yelling at me,‘ I’m going to hit you to death, I’m going to kill you, I’m going to New York and I’m going to beat you up. How can you say that about me? “And I said,” Quentin, wait a second. “

Letterman then asked the show’s producer to join the call for people to believe him later. Then he added: “Again and again, as if the guy were clinically stupid. So, now I say,” Okay, how do you want to do this, bat or fists? “And he said,” Bat! Get me a bat, and I’ll hit you a lot with it! ” The host even asked his assistant to take Tarantino on a flight the same night, but that never happened. The two, however, joked about it when they met years later in the Letterman program in 2009 to promote Inglorious Bastards.

