Quentin Tarantino confirms the series on the Rick Dalton show from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Good news for fans of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Quentin Tarantino, the filmmaker has announced that he will soon direct a series on Rick Halton, played by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-nominated film. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rick Dalton is part of a show called Bounty Law, and that is exactly what Tarantino will be directing, Deadline reported. And now only that, the filmmaker will also write the script for the show. In fact, he did.

Speaking to Deadline in a recent interview, Tarantino shared: “As far as the bonus law goes, I want to do it, but it will take me a year and a half. I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I will do them and I will direct them all. He received an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider him part of this movie, even if he is. It’s not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill. Where it all came from, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get into the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show that Rick was on. “

The filmmaker continued, “I had loved them before, but I was really interested in them – the concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there are a lot of stories in 22 minutes. I thought, I was wondering if I could do this? Bounty Law follows Jake Cahill as he wonders in the old west in search of bonuses to collect and in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the show marks one of the highlights of Rick Dalton’s career. For the moment, no confirmation of the involvement of Leo or Brad Pitt has been made, but we would obviously like them to assume their roles in the spin-off.

