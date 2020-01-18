Queen Elizabeth the second has released a statement blessing her Prince Harry and Duchess Meghans Desires to step down as high-ranking royals and says she is “particularly proud” of Meghan.

After the talks, we would have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.

She continues that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family.”

The 93-year-old monarch points to the negative and what Harry has described as racist press behavior towards Meghan, leading a more independent life. “

She thanks the couple for their hard work on their behalf and says that she is “especially proud that Meghan has quickly become one of the family members” and peaceful new life. “

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan “can no longer officially represent the queen” and will no longer use their HRH (His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness) titles.

As of spring, they will no longer receive public funding or will be addressed as His and Her Royal Highness. They will also repay the $ 3 million in taxpayers’ money they spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, which remains their home in the UK and is privately owned to run.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie had more details on what this means for Sussex, including the fact that Harry will resign from his military patronage, although Harry and Meghan will continue to maintain their private patronage.

Prince Charles will continue to privately fund the couple through his estate, the Duchy of Cornwall (a huge portfolio of land and assets that provide the Prince of Wales with income).

And in case you’re wondering: Harry and Meghan will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

