Queen Peter Phillips’ oldest grandson ‘splits with 12 year old wife’

The Queen’s oldest grandson reportedly separated with his wife after twelve years of marriage.

Peter Phillips, 42, would have been “destroyed” after wife Autumn, 41, told him she wanted a divorce, reports The Sun.

The couple shares the daughters Savannah, nine and Isla, seven, both of whom have dual Canadian nationality.

It is assumed that no one else is involved in the split.

A friend of Peter claimed that the breakup had been an “out of the blue” for him because he “thought he was happily married.”

They said to The Sun: “Autumn is a wonderful woman and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she has been telling her friends for a while that there were problems.

“She is a favorite of the Queen and I am sure Her Majesty will be very upset because of this.

“It is the last thing she needs after all her recent problems and you get the feeling that the royal family is falling apart a little.”

Autumn met Peter, the son of Princess Anne, in 2003 during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in her hometown of Montreal.

She had no idea who he was at the event and only discovered his royal band six weeks later when she saw him on TV.

Peter introduced in 2007 and the couple married in 2008 in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

At the time they were accused of cashing in the royal family after selling their wedding photos to Hello! magazine.

Peter came under fire earlier this year after it was revealed that he had become the face of a milk brand in China that used his royal connections in their promotional material.

In advertisements for the product he was smiling with the caption “British Royal Family member” underneath – despite having no HRH title.

He then grumbled that the farm that produces the milk “has a fantastic reputation throughout China and also outside China for producing high-quality dairy products.”

The advertisements caused speculation about what Prince Harry and Meghan could do once they became “financially independent” after taking a step back from the royal family.